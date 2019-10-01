Guest Book View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Winchester EMS Building Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Hazel Marie (Merrill) Cody, 88, of Winchester passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.



She was born June 11, 1931, in Jerseyville, the daughter of Thomas Merrill and Christine Abeln. She married Clifford A. Cody in Alsey on July 15, 1952. They raised 10 children.



Hazel's greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by nine children, Brenda (Mike) Dahman, Joe Cody, Colleen (Jerry) Lovekamp, Paul (Wanda) Cody and Patricia (Gary) Suttles, all of Winchester, Rosemary (Rick) Peterson of Roodhouse, Sharon (David) Gant of Carrollton, Christine (Mike) Brown of Richmond, Texas, and Tom (Tracy) Cody of Jacksonville; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Audrey Partee-Borowich; brothers, Andrew (Linda) Scribner and Adrian Scribner; and sisters-in-law, Donna Merrill and Dorothy Evans.



Preceding her in death was a daughter, Ann Cody; her husband, Clifford; her father, Thomas Merrill; her mother, Christina Scribner; her stepfather, Joseph Scribner; brothers, John Merrill and David Scribner; and a grandson, Drew Cody.



Hazel attended Jerseyville High School and graduated from Winchester High School. She began working for L. Allan Watt Law Office as a legal secretary. She was a member of the Cass, Morgan and Scott County Legal Secretary Association. She was selected in 1984 as Legal Secretary of the Year by the Illinois Association of Legal Secretaries. Hazel later was the owner and operator of Scott County Abstract Office until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She was a member of Winchester American Legion Auxiliary, several Bunco and Canasta card groups, Plum Creek Ladies Golf League, and Friday K's Creek Ladies Golf League. She enjoyed her Saturday morning Buc N Jo's Coffee group, golfing and traveling, and she was a Green Bay Packers fan. The time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandkids was the time she treasured most.



A private family service will be at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at St. Mark's Cemetery. Visitation and a reception with the family will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Winchester EMS Building. Memorials may be made to or to the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. Condolences may be sent to the family at WINCHESTER — Hazel Marie (Merrill) Cody, 88, of Winchester passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.She was born June 11, 1931, in Jerseyville, the daughter of Thomas Merrill and Christine Abeln. She married Clifford A. Cody in Alsey on July 15, 1952. They raised 10 children.Hazel's greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by nine children, Brenda (Mike) Dahman, Joe Cody, Colleen (Jerry) Lovekamp, Paul (Wanda) Cody and Patricia (Gary) Suttles, all of Winchester, Rosemary (Rick) Peterson of Roodhouse, Sharon (David) Gant of Carrollton, Christine (Mike) Brown of Richmond, Texas, and Tom (Tracy) Cody of Jacksonville; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a sister, Audrey Partee-Borowich; brothers, Andrew (Linda) Scribner and Adrian Scribner; and sisters-in-law, Donna Merrill and Dorothy Evans.Preceding her in death was a daughter, Ann Cody; her husband, Clifford; her father, Thomas Merrill; her mother, Christina Scribner; her stepfather, Joseph Scribner; brothers, John Merrill and David Scribner; and a grandson, Drew Cody.Hazel attended Jerseyville High School and graduated from Winchester High School. She began working for L. Allan Watt Law Office as a legal secretary. She was a member of the Cass, Morgan and Scott County Legal Secretary Association. She was selected in 1984 as Legal Secretary of the Year by the Illinois Association of Legal Secretaries. Hazel later was the owner and operator of Scott County Abstract Office until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and its Altar Society. She was a member of Winchester American Legion Auxiliary, several Bunco and Canasta card groups, Plum Creek Ladies Golf League, and Friday K's Creek Ladies Golf League. She enjoyed her Saturday morning Buc N Jo's Coffee group, golfing and traveling, and she was a Green Bay Packers fan. The time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandkids was the time she treasured most.A private family service will be at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at St. Mark's Cemetery. Visitation and a reception with the family will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Winchester EMS Building. Memorials may be made to or to the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.