WINCHESTER — Hazel Marie Peterson, 88, of Manchester passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Manchester.

She was born June 12, 1932, near Manchester, the daughter of the late Leo and Claudine Madison Hawkins. She married John J. "Pete" Peterson on June 20, 1949, in Hernando, Mississippi. He preceded her in death April 13, 1993. Also preceding her was a daughter, Mary Ann; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Fry.

Hazel graduated from Manchester and Winchester High School. She worked as a bank teller for 32 years at First State Bank of Winchester. She was a member of Manchester United Methodist Church. She also owned and operated Grannie's Flower Basket in Manchester for several years.

Surviving are her children, Cindy (Paul) Fry, Richard (Rosemary) Peterson and Thomas (Julie) Peterson, all of Manchester; a brother, Richard (Pam) Hawkins of Manchester; grandchildren, Jeremy (Shawn) Fry, Sara (Donnie) Ogdon, Jake (Maggie) Peterson, Curt Peterson, Leo (Andrea) Peterson, Eric (Brittany) Peterson, Kati (Jake) Fryman and Anne (Clayton) Herring; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Manchester City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Manchester Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.