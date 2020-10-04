1/1
Hazel N. Carls
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VIRGINIA — Hazel N. Carls, 98, of Virginia passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by family in her home.

She was born Oct. 11, 1921 in Cass County, the daughter of Houston and Iva Ada Nance Walbert. She married John Floyd Carls on April 6, 1940 in Bowling Green, MO and he preceded in death on March 18, 2002.

She is survived by two children, Larry Carls (Teri) of Port Byron and Linda Acres (Al) of O'Fallon, MO; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Carls in 1966; two brothers, Clyde and Glenn "Red" Walbert; and three sisters, Grace Noe, Pauline Newbern and Lucille Williams.

Hazel was a 1939 graduate of Virginia High School and a devoted homemaker. Known for her remarkable kindness and gentle manner, Hazel always enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia with burial in Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am Wednesday until the time of services. Due to pandemic requirements, masks will be required and occupancy will be limited to 50 people during the visitation and service. Memorial gifts are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel - Virginia
102 S. Cass St.
Virginia, IL 62691
(217) 452-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 4, 2020
Larry & Linda & Family ... Lots of happy times and memories when growing up. Nothing like those family gatherings! Jerry & I had Sunday Dinner with her. She fixed our favorite food and enough to feed a crowd (so typical of the Walbert girls) . Needless to say we left stuffed. So sorry for your loss. May she Rest In Peace ! Love to you all!
Pat VanKirk
Family
October 4, 2020
Hazel was my grandma’s sister (Pauline). I remember spending a lot of time with her and Floyd as a child and she was always so sweet and brought me little gifts when she would see me. My deepest condolences to all of the family. May she Rest In Peace. Much love.
Pamela VanKirk-Schmidt
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved