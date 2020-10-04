VIRGINIA — Hazel N. Carls, 98, of Virginia passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by family in her home.

She was born Oct. 11, 1921 in Cass County, the daughter of Houston and Iva Ada Nance Walbert. She married John Floyd Carls on April 6, 1940 in Bowling Green, MO and he preceded in death on March 18, 2002.

She is survived by two children, Larry Carls (Teri) of Port Byron and Linda Acres (Al) of O'Fallon, MO; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Terry Carls in 1966; two brothers, Clyde and Glenn "Red" Walbert; and three sisters, Grace Noe, Pauline Newbern and Lucille Williams.

Hazel was a 1939 graduate of Virginia High School and a devoted homemaker. Known for her remarkable kindness and gentle manner, Hazel always enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia with burial in Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am Wednesday until the time of services. Due to pandemic requirements, masks will be required and occupancy will be limited to 50 people during the visitation and service. Memorial gifts are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com .