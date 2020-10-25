1/
Helan Marie Kirchner
1924 - 2020
WHITE HALL — Helen Marie Kirchner, 95, of White Hall passed away Friday, Oct. 23 at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Nov. 8, 1924 in Sheldon, MO, the daughter of Russell and Blanche Moutchler Day. She married Albert R. Kirchner June 24, 1942 in Mexico, MO and he preceded her in death Dec. 1, 2009.

She is survived by three children, Donna (John) Carl of White Hall, Blanche Cole of Greenfield, Rick (Tammy) Kirchner of Indiana, a daughter-in-law Karen Kirchner of White Hall, a grandson that was raised in the home , Rodney Kirchner of White Hall, 18 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, two children, Norma Mayberry, Sonny Kirchner, four grandchildren, Heather Kirchner, Glenda Hatcher, April Holly and Shiela Hatcher, two sisters, Kate Hammond and Cora Hires, a brother, Junior Day, and a son-in-law Brian Cole.

Helen retired from Mobile Chemical in Jacksonville. She was a member of the White Hall First Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

A graveside service for Helen and Albert Kirchner will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Tree Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
