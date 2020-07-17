WINCHESTER — Helen Barber, 89, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by her 10 children. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester. Burial will be at St. Mark's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. A prayer service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.