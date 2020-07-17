1/1
Helen Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WINCHESTER — Helen Barber, 89, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by her 10 children. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester. Burial will be at St. Mark's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. A prayer service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved