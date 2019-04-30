Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Frances "Fran" (Shaw) Blesse. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Frances "Fran" Blesse, 96, of Jacksonville died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born Sept. 10, 1922, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Webster Rex and Helen B. Hatfield Shaw. She married Charles Joseph Blesse on June 8, 1943, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 1964.



Fran is survived by three children, Linda (Chuck) Newport and Gail (David) Ayers, both of Jacksonville, and Charles (Peggy) Blesse of Mount Zion; 15 grandchildren, Matthew (Patsy) Ayers of Stephenson, Virginia, Laura (Michelle Royer) Newport of Alexandria, Virginia, Bob (Cheryl) Newport of Crystal Lake, Carrie Joy (Robert) Ziegler of Mount Zion, Kristen Nolen of Chatham, D.J. Newport of Lakemoor, Charles Joseph Nathan (Shannon) Blesse of Decatur, Michael Blesse of Hollister, Missouri, Emily Grace Ayers of Crystal Lake, Michael (Amanda) Newport of Jacksonville, Kaley Blesse of Branson, Missouri, Andrew Blesse of Mount Zion, Joe (Lauren) Bartholomew of Dwight, Adam Z. (Kerri) Ayers of South Paris, Maine, and Katie (Matt) Waszak of Lake Zurich; and 12 great-grandchildren, Jack Newport, Paige Newport, Charlie Newport, Hannah Newport, Kaden Newport, Cullen Newport, Madison House, P.J. House, Carter Nolen, Bennett Nolen, Kyli Rusher and Bryton Rusher. She was preceded in death by one son, John M. Blesse (surviving wife, Patty of Branson, Missouri); and two sisters, Mary Katherine Ericson and Eleanor Perkins.



Fran graduated from Jacksonville High School in January 1939 at the age of 16 and continued her education at MacMurray College, graduating in 1943. While at MacMurray, Fran was involved in the Belles Lettres Society. She married Charlie shortly after graduating and moved with him to Kansas City to work during the war. After the war, she and Charlie spent a short time in Chicago before returning to Springfield and later Jacksonville. At that time Fran began teaching at South Jacksonville School, where she taught from 1964 to 1986. During that period Fran taught more than 650 children. She also served as the public schools librarian for Jacksonville School District 117 and instituted summer reading programs at North and South Jacksonville schools.



Fran was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour and was active in Catholic Daughters of America. She was a founder of the Jacksonville Doll Club and hosted countless meetings in her home over the years. Fran was proud to have been the only person from her class to attend her 75th reunion from MacMurray College.



The role Fran cherished the most was that of wife, mother and grandmother. Following the premature loss of her husband, Fran assumed the roles of both parents, working tirelessly to support her family while continuing to provide a mother's loving care.



The Blesse family wishes to acknowledge and thank all of the nurses and staff in the Hockenhull wing of Barton Stone/Heritage Health. After only one week they felt like part of the family.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Funeral Home, where a prayer service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Food Pantry or Toss for Autism.

