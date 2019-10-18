Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Irene (Horton) Baird. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Helen Irene Baird, 90, of Winchester passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her home.



She was born May 7, 1929, in Decatur, the daughter of the late William and Iona Hawkins Horton.



She married James D. Baird on Oct. 23, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 24, 1998. Surviving are her three children, Jack (Mary) Baird of Winter Haven, Florida, and Brad (Vikki) Baird and Terri (John) Fryman, both of Winchester; six grandchildren, Dr. Andrew Baird of Winter Haven, Florida, Casey (Colleen) Baird of Grayslake, Jaime (Jon) Jumper of Jacksonville, Jimmy (Shannon) Fryman of Winchester, Jake (Katie) Fryman and J.C. (Brandi) Fryman; three step-grandchildren, Stephanie (Ben) McCurley, Billy Peek and Julie (Phillip) Hettinger; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Mary Lou Coleman of Springfield. Preceding her in death were two brothers, Leroy and Bill Horton.



Helen was employed by the Capps Factory in Jacksonville and enjoyed working as a cook for Manchester Grade School for many years as well as cooking for the Western Illinois 4-H camp. She thoroughly enjoyed being a farm wife and attending her children's ball games, where she was known to comment on bad calls by the referees. She was a longtime member of Manchester Baptist Church. In her later years she became an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, put together many puzzles and also enjoyed her "search a word" books. She was a sweet, fun-loving lady and was loved by many in return.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Winchester EMS.

