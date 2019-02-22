Obituary Print Helen J. (Lippert) Ervin (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Helen J. Ervin, 84, of Jacksonville passed Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Heritage Health in Mount Sterling.



She was born July 1, 1934, in rural Concord, the daughter of William and Nina Yeck Lippert. She married Donald L. Ervin on July 6, 1952, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death.



Mrs. Ervin is survived by three children, Kim D. Ervin of Makanda and Peggy (husband, Mark) Hoots and Jim Ervin, both of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Darren Hoots, Amber Hoots, Taylor Ervin and Wesley Ervin; two sisters, Ruth Linebaugh and Sharon Lippert; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Mildred Wedeking, Katherine Templin and Francis Little.



Mrs. Ervin was a homemaker and babysitter. She enjoyed crocheting, bird-watching and, especially, spending time with her family.



A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Sheppard Cemetery, south of Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be left to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

