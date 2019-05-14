Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jean (Capps) Ridings. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL — Helen Jean Ridings, 82, of White Hall passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her residence.



She was born April 26, 1937, in Murrayville, the daughter of John and Cordie King Capps. She married James Ridings on June 7, 1957, in White Hall, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2008.



Helen is survived by a son, Bob (Wendy Martin) Ridings of White Hall; a daughter, Sarah (Eric) Heikes of Petersburg; three grandchildren, Jessica Klomps, Katie Heikes and Will Heikes; her beloved cat, Miss Kitty; and eight great-grandchildren, Ryan and Chase Martin, Benjamin and William Klomps, and Jack, Beck, Lily and Mick Reid. She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Crowder.



Helen graduated in 1955 from Roodhouse High School and worked at Passavant Hospital, taking dictation in the lab. Following her marriage, she became a full-time farm wife and mother. She was involved in many community activities and groups, always willing to help in any way she could. She was a member of White Hall United Methodist Church and participated in the Carrollton Community Chorus for many years. She directed several plays at area high schools and helped build and paint sets and sew costumes. Helen was very talented artistically and painted many beautiful pictures for her family and friends. She also enjoyed writing poems and stories.



Helen loved spending time with her cats, cows, family, and cooking big meals, including her famous homemade rolls. She spent her later years reading, keeping track of her cats and watching Cardinals baseball games. She will be greatly missed by her family.



A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of services. Private burial will be at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mandy's Whine and Bark or Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.

