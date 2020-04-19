Helen L. (Doolin) Paugh, 94, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her residence in Westminster, Maryland.

Helen was born on Dec. 30, 1925, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Joseph R. and Fern Cox Doolin. She married Dick Paugh in Baltimore, and he preceded her in death.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Patty Jachelski, of Sykesville, Maryland; four sisters, Cecilia Bradshaw (the late Hugh), Shirley Howell (the late Jack), Mary Jane Hart (the late Bill), and Fern Parks (Don), all of Jacksonville; several nieces and nephews, including Cathy Ludwig, with whom she lived and who was her caregiver the last few years. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers, Frank (the late Jane), Joe "Bud" (the late Connie), John (the late June), Charles "Buster" (the late Virginia), Jim (Mary), Reg (the late Jeri) and Raymond (the late Sonny).

Helen attended Routt High School. During her junior year, her mother passed away. Being the oldest daughter, she did not return to school and stayed home to rear her nine younger siblings. For the next few years she did her best to fill her mother's shoes of being both sister and mother to her siblings. While in Jacksonville, she worked at Hertzberg New Method Book Bindery. Helen moved to Baltimore, where she met and married her husband, Dick Paugh. She worked at Montgomery Ward and retired from Graphic Art and Design in Baltimore. She always kept the Catholic faith in which her parents raised her at the forefront of her life. She was a longtime member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in Baltimore, where she was active in the parish as a member of St. Benedict Ladies of Charity and Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality, a daily Mass goer, office volunteer and generous parishioner. Though she didn't graduate with her class, one of her proudest moments was June 2, 2019, when Helen received her honorary diploma from Routt Catholic High School. She enjoyed dancing and playing the piano. Above all, Helen loved spending time with her family. They were spread out in age but very close-knit. She always had time for you. Helen was a role model to her siblings, nieces and nephews. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and putting their needs ahead of her own. She was an intelligent, hard working, loving woman. She had a great sense of humor, was a wonderful storyteller and was a brave, strong and independent soul. She loved deeply and was deeply loved by her family. She will be greatly missed, though she will live on in our memories and hearts.

Because of the current pandemic, private family services will be held with burial at Loudon Park Cemetery. Father Pascal will officiate. Memorials are suggested to St. Benedict Catholic Church in Baltimore; Carroll Hospice of Westminster, Maryland; or Routt Catholic High School in Jacksonville. The family will hold a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life in Jacksonville at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.