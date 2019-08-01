Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL View Map Graveside service 11:30 AM Memorial Lawn Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Louise Alcorn, 96, of Jacksonville died, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born April 29, 1923, in rural Scott County, the daughter of John R. and Grace Kelley Copley. After her mother passed when Helen was 3 years old, Helen was raised by her maternal grandparents, John and Dora Kelley. She married Jewell Cicero Alcorn on Feb. 6, 1948, in Winchester, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1989.



Helen is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Kenney) Carpenter and Sandy (Gary) Bryant, both of Franklin; five grandchildren, Kevin Buster of Murrayville, Stacey (Rick) Henson of Murrayville, Aaron (Alexandria) Bryant of Jacksonville, Adrienne (Gregg) Fairless of Alexander and Amanda (Jon) Bormann of Chatham; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Copley; her sister, Edna Copley; and one grandson, Greg Buster.



Helen was raised in Scott County and farmed with her husband for many years in the Greenfield area. She raised chickens on the farm and was known throughout her life for being an excellent cook. Helen also ran Alcorn Upholstery for 35 years, first in Greenfield and later in Murrayville. She was a longtime member of Murrayville Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 35 years, and a former member of Woodson American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed attending car club and caring for the elderly. One of her greatest joys was spending quality time with her family.



The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville Baptist Church or . Condolences may be left online at Helen Louise Alcorn, 96, of Jacksonville died, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.She was born April 29, 1923, in rural Scott County, the daughter of John R. and Grace Kelley Copley. After her mother passed when Helen was 3 years old, Helen was raised by her maternal grandparents, John and Dora Kelley. She married Jewell Cicero Alcorn on Feb. 6, 1948, in Winchester, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1989.Helen is survived by two daughters, Shirley (Kenney) Carpenter and Sandy (Gary) Bryant, both of Franklin; five grandchildren, Kevin Buster of Murrayville, Stacey (Rick) Henson of Murrayville, Aaron (Alexandria) Bryant of Jacksonville, Adrienne (Gregg) Fairless of Alexander and Amanda (Jon) Bormann of Chatham; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Copley; her sister, Edna Copley; and one grandson, Greg Buster.Helen was raised in Scott County and farmed with her husband for many years in the Greenfield area. She raised chickens on the farm and was known throughout her life for being an excellent cook. Helen also ran Alcorn Upholstery for 35 years, first in Greenfield and later in Murrayville. She was a longtime member of Murrayville Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for 35 years, and a former member of Woodson American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed attending car club and caring for the elderly. One of her greatest joys was spending quality time with her family.The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville Baptist Church or . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.