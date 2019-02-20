WHITE HALL — Helen May Rasmussen, 71, of Jerseyville and formerly of White Hall passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Jerseyville Estates.
She was born May 12, 1947, in Fairbury, the daughter of Lester C. and Nettie M. Adamson Rasmussen.
She is survived by a sister, Lillie Marie (Daniel) Knowles of Morris; a stepniece, Lori (Matt) Krieger of Plainfield; two great-stepnephews, Jack Krieger of Lockport and Kevin Krieger of Plainfield; and a great-stepniece, Morgan Krieger of Plainfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, uncles, aunts, and some cousins.
Helen graduated from Robert Thawville High School and received a bachelor's degree in music from Illinois State University in Normal and a master's degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. She was a teacher for North Greene School District for 34 years. During her career she taught high school vocals, music and home economics (FACS), including putting on the Christmas musicals and the Madrigals. She enjoyed traveling, baking, attending plays and, before her sight deteriorated, reading and knitting.
Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be at Ridgeland Cemetery in Thawville. The family would like to thank the professionals at Alton Memorial Oncology Department and the staff at Jerseyville Estates and Hospice for the wonderful care received. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 20, 2019