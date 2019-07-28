WAVERLY - Helen Rosalie Goacher, 82, of Waverly, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Nov. 15, 1936, in Waverly, the daughter of the late Lowell Lester and Ida May Winter Pitchford. She married Howard Goacher on Sept. 22, 1956, in Waverly, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2014.
Surviving is one daughter, Brenda Mitchell of Waverly; one granddaughter, Allison Todd (Cory) of Ashland; one grandson, Kipp Mitchell (Lynna) of Taylorville; two great-grandsons, Brady Todd of Ashland and Grant Mitchell of Taylorville; and a great-granddaughter, Kinley Mitchell of Taylorville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Imogene Beerup; and a brother, Donald "Tuz" Pitchford.
She was a 1954 graduate of Waverly High School. Rosalie worked at the Waverly Journal in the early 1970's but most importantly assisted her husband in farming. She was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. Rosalie enjoyed people and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly. Private burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Waverly Food Pantry, Waverly Rescue Squad or Waverly Veteran's Memorial all c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online atwww.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 28, 2019