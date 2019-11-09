Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry "Hank" Beckman. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 11:00 AM Funeral 1:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henry "Hank" Beckman, 81, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his residence.



He was born March 16, 1938, in Exeter, the son of William Henry and Ruth Katherine DeWitt Beckman. He married Constance Evans and they later were divorced. He married Paula Nunes on April 17, 1993, and she survives.



Hank also is survived by one daughter, Gayle (Kirk) Azbell of Wapakoneta, Ohio; two stepchildren, Jenny (Dale) Buchanan of Murrayville and Andy Nunes (fiancé, Jessica Shaw) of Jacksonville; 12 grandchildren, Amanda (Shane) Kuykendall, Justin Scott and Erica (Clayton) Stephenson, all of Jacksonville, Danielle (Luke) Turner of Danville, Brett Turner and Austen Mele, both of Springfield; Ryan Azbell (fiancé, Robbi Gomez) of Columbus, Ohio, Rex Azbell (fiancé, Makenzie Klock) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Haleigh Nunes and Josslyn Buchanan, both of Murrayville, Blayne Nunes of White Hall, and Amelya Nunes of Jacksonville; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Michelle L. Beckman; one sister, Sylvia L Gullo (surviving husband, John of Land O Lakes, Florida); and two brothers, James E. Beckman and William Beckman (surviving wife, Judy of Jacksonville).



Hank was a delivery driver for many years, first with Lucky Boy, then with Green Thumb, and eventually retiring from UPS. He served in the United States Army Reserve. Hank was a longtime member of the Jacksonville Moose and enjoyed playing shuffleboard at the . He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, watching the birds and squirrels, and playing with his dog, Oreo.



A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Concord Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

