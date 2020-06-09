Henry Horace "Hank" Hubbert, 81, of Jacksonville passed away early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Winchester, the son of Walter and Helen Hale Hubbert. He married Barbara Ann Kemper on Nov. 1, 1975, in Alexander, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2009.

He is survived by two sons, Todd Hubbert of Winchester and Tony Hubbert of Parker, Colorado; one brother, Walter Hubbert of Quincy; one sister, Dorothy Hubbert of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers, James, Donald, William, Raymond and Cliff Hubbert; and two sisters, Virginia Wyatt and Louise Hubbert.

Mr. Hubbert had worked for Prairie Farms Dairy and Mason's Market in Murrayville. He enjoyed visiting and having coffee with his friends and meeting his son for breakfast on Saturday mornings.

A private graveside service will be held at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.