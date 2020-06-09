Henry Horace "Hank" Hubbert
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry Horace "Hank" Hubbert, 81, of Jacksonville passed away early Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Winchester, the son of Walter and Helen Hale Hubbert. He married Barbara Ann Kemper on Nov. 1, 1975, in Alexander, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2009.

He is survived by two sons, Todd Hubbert of Winchester and Tony Hubbert of Parker, Colorado; one brother, Walter Hubbert of Quincy; one sister, Dorothy Hubbert of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers, James, Donald, William, Raymond and Cliff Hubbert; and two sisters, Virginia Wyatt and Louise Hubbert.

Mr. Hubbert had worked for Prairie Farms Dairy and Mason's Market in Murrayville. He enjoyed visiting and having coffee with his friends and meeting his son for breakfast on Saturday mornings.

A private graveside service will be held at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved