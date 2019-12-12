Henry L. Becker, 70, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Prairie Village Healthcare in Jacksonville, following a brief battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 10, 1949, in Carrollton, the son of Melvin and Mary Margaret Schroeder Becker. He married Brenda Nowalk on Nov. 17, 1973, at St. John's Catholic Church in Carrollton, and she survives.
Henry also is survived by his siblings, Martha L. (Mike) Sheehan of Jacksonville, Mike (the late Janet) Becker of Carrollton, Greg Becker of Carrollton and Liz Becker of Springfield; several nieces and nephews; and his brother-in-law, Edward Nowalk of Tennessee. Henry was preceded in death by his parents.
Henry was a 1967 graduate of Routt High School and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a certified Ford mechanic in the Jacksonville area for many years.
A private service will be held with interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to the . Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 12, 2019