RUSHVILLE — HENRY W. TURNER, 93, of Rushville died Saturday, Oct. 25. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Rushville City Cemetery with Mr. David Haney officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Schuyler American Legion Post #4 & an U.S. Navy honor detail. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Worthington Funeral Home.