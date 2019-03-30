WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — Henry Warrington Kent, 1st lieutenant, of Webster Groves and formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 96 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.
He was the beloved husband, for 75 years, of Mildred Aileen Kent.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. A service will follow at 1 p.m. April 8 at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church in St. Louis. All veterans are invited.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 30, 2019