Herbert Ray Holubeck, 71, of Jacksonville, and formerly of Salem, Missouri, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
He was born Feb. 18, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Raymond H. and Sadie Irene Simmons Holubeck. He married Linda Young and she survives.
He is also survived by one son, Jesse Ray of Iowa; one daughter, Gennae Irene of Missouri; one sister, Revella (Joe) Kasprzyk of Jacksonville; and one step-sister, Chrissy Holubeck of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Daniel Ray, Bryan Keith and Jason Ray; and two brothers, Alvin Backues and Charles Jones.
Mr. Holubeck worked at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, and for Salem (Missouri) Hospital. He was a member of Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church in Jacksonville.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Harvest Temple United Pentecostal Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 3, 2019