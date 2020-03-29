FREDERICK – Herman Leslie Mohlenbruck, 89, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at 5:16 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville. He was born on June 9, 1930, to Fred Herman and Tilpha Florence (Dodds) Mohlenbruck in Bainbridge Township, Schuyler County, Illinois.

He married Audrey Fay Anderson on June 1, 1958, in Beardstown. She preceded him in death on May 29, 1988. Surviving are one son, Rudy Mohlenbruck, Frederick; two daughters: Katy Murphy, Girard; and Debra (Ben) Tomhave, Springfield, five grandchildren: Morgan (Dan) Ryan, Luke (Jessica) Murphy, Matt Murphy, Quin Lauderback and Anderson Tomhave; two step grandchildren; Wilson and Madie Tomhave.

He married Shirley (Hendricks) Mathewson on April 20, 1990, in Ripley. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2017. Surviving are two step sons; Tony (Linda) Mathewson, Timewell; Rick Mathewson, Ripley; five step grandchildren: David (Jesse) Mathewson; Chris Mathewson; Donna Mathewson; Drew and Marcy Mathewson; several great step grandchildren.

Herman is also survived by two sisters, Freida Walker, Rushville; and Wilma Brown, Maquon; one brother, Richard Mohlenbruck, Frederick, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, two sisters, Ila Weishaar and Etha Stambaugh and one brother, Sam Mohlenbruck.

Herman was a US Navy Seabee serving in the Korean War from October 22, 1950 to July 22, 1954. His service in the Navy led to a career as a heavy equipment operator, retiring on December 31, 1992. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local Union 965 and attended the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church.

He lived most all his life in Bainbridge Township acquiring a small farm where his father helped build the house and barn. He worked hard, loved the land and had a keenly creative ingenuity and mindset. He loved sharing stories and life experiences with family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church. The Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family. You are invited to share your memories of Herman and leave condolences at www.woodfh.net.