Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Lewis Jones Jr., 63, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.



He was born Oct. 12,1955, in Heidelberg, Germany, to parents Herman Lewis Sr. and Shirley Ann Gadberry Jones.



He was born in Heidelberg while his father, accompanied by his wife, served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 with the Military Police, returning to the United States in 1956 with a new son.



He is survived by his mother, Shirley Jones of Jacksonville; two sons, Raine Jones (Kelsey) of Jacksonville and Christopher Jones (Megan) of Springfield. He had four grandchildren, Adelyn Jones of Jacksonville, and Xander, Maddix and Gannon Jones, all of Springfield; and two brothers, Curtis Wayne (Beth) Jones and Keith Spencer (Terry) Jones, both of Jacksonville.



He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Sr., on Sept. 22, 2018; a sister, Shirlene on Dec. 27, 2017; and a daughter, Catherine Marie, at the age of 5 weeks.



Herman attended Jacksonville School District 117 schools Franklin Elementary, Jonathan Turner Junior High School and Jacksonville High School.



He was a certified nursing assistant for more than 18 years at Barton Stone and various other nursing facilities. He then drove a taxi cab for 10 years, retiring with health problems.



Herman enjoyed collecting dragon figurines and taking photographs. He was a huge dog lover. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his children and grandchildren and helping others. He was loved and will be sadly missed by all.



Cremation has been accorded. Private family services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Herman Lewis Jones Jr., 63, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.He was born Oct. 12,1955, in Heidelberg, Germany, to parents Herman Lewis Sr. and Shirley Ann Gadberry Jones.He was born in Heidelberg while his father, accompanied by his wife, served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 with the Military Police, returning to the United States in 1956 with a new son.He is survived by his mother, Shirley Jones of Jacksonville; two sons, Raine Jones (Kelsey) of Jacksonville and Christopher Jones (Megan) of Springfield. He had four grandchildren, Adelyn Jones of Jacksonville, and Xander, Maddix and Gannon Jones, all of Springfield; and two brothers, Curtis Wayne (Beth) Jones and Keith Spencer (Terry) Jones, both of Jacksonville.He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Sr., on Sept. 22, 2018; a sister, Shirlene on Dec. 27, 2017; and a daughter, Catherine Marie, at the age of 5 weeks.Herman attended Jacksonville School District 117 schools Franklin Elementary, Jonathan Turner Junior High School and Jacksonville High School.He was a certified nursing assistant for more than 18 years at Barton Stone and various other nursing facilities. He then drove a taxi cab for 10 years, retiring with health problems.Herman enjoyed collecting dragon figurines and taking photographs. He was a huge dog lover. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his children and grandchildren and helping others. He was loved and will be sadly missed by all.Cremation has been accorded. Private family services will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close