HANOVER, N.H. — Herman M. Dieckamp, 91, of Kendal at Hanover and formerly of Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, and Jacksonville, Illinois, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, due to complications from a stroke.



He is survived by his children, Frederick Dieckamp and Krista Dieckamp; and his longtime friend, Marjorie Storrs. Herman's wife, Shirley Burton Dieckamp, passed away in 1981. His close friend Frances Granger died in 2000. Herman also is survived by the family of his brother, Walter; including his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Newberry Dieckamp; his nephew, Kirk (Brenda) Dieckamp; his nieces, Karen (Chuck) Tyler and Kris (Tom) Rafferty; and their families.



Herman was born in 1928 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the son of German emigrants Frederick and Marie Maier Dieckamp. He attended a one-room parochial school. He graduated in 1950 from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering physics.



Herman was employed by North American Aviation in Los Angeles in the atomic energy department of its Aerophysics Laboratory, which was dedicated to civilian use of



Herman joined General Public Utilities in 1973 and served as president and chief operating officer from 1974 until his retirement in 1988. As a director of GPU's electric utility subsidiaries, Herman managed the company's response to the 1979 Three-Mile Island accident. His leadership was fundamental to GPU's survival and recovery.



A past member of the board of directors of the Atomic Industrial Forum, Herman also was a member of the Research Advisory Committee of the Electric Power Research Institute from 1974 to 1977 and a past chairman of United Way of Morris County.



Herman lived in Mountain Lakes for 38 years. He often was seen walking along the Boulevard. He served on several committees in the borough, including a proposal for expansion of the high school.



He had wide-ranging interests, including photography and world travel, having visited nearly 200 countries. Herman was well read, clear thinking and very organized.



Herman was proud of his roots in Jacksonville. He established an annual college scholarship fund for a promising Jacksonville High School student to attend the University of Illinois. He also established the Herman M. Dieckamp Endowed Chair in Engineering at the University of Illinois. The fund supports the advancement of teaching and research in systems necessary to protect nuclear plants and other critical infrastructure.



A memorial service for Herman will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in the Gathering Room of Kendal at Hanover, with a reception to follow. To share your own memories of Herman, please visit tributes.com/Herman-M-Dieckamp.



The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Davis Scholarship Fund of Kendal at Hanover, which supports educational opportunities for Kendal staff. Contributions may be sent to Kendal at Hanover, c/o Ann Rogers, Controller, 67 Cummings Road, Hanover, NH 03755.

