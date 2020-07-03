Hermina H. Schulz, 100, of Virginia and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday evening, July 1, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.

She was born May 12, 1920, near Athens in Menard County, the daughter of Arthur and Katherine Seipel Engel. She married John F. Schulz on Aug. 15, 1953, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 1999.

She is survived by one daughter, Martha Lash of Citra, Florida; seven grandchildren, Michael (Sheri) Krohe, David (Kim Husa) Krohe, Susan (Wade) Blakely, Kathy (Shane) Gebhardt, Matthew (Courtney) Krohe, Daniel (Valerie) Krohe and Josh (Lori) Krohe; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one son-in-law, Richard (Debby) Krohe of Virginia. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Maxine Krohe; one son-in-law, Tom Lash; and one sister, Irene Doss.

Mrs. Schulz graduated from Athens Community High School in Athens and Brown's Business College in Springfield with a private secretarial degree. She worked as a secretary for Caldwell Engineering in Jacksonville for 5½ years, as secretary at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville for 7 years, and as secretary at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jacksonville for 10 years, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Republican Women's Club, Willing Workers and Lutheran Women's Missionary League of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and was a charter member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. She was named National Christian Secretary of the Year in 1981 and was historian for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church for many years.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Walker Nursing Home in Virginia. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.