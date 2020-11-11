1/1
Hilda Bernadine Allen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHITE HALL — Hilda Bernadine Allen, 97, of White Hall died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Milton, the daughter of William and Minnie Long Bristow. She married Arthur R. Allen on Jan. 18, 1941, in Bowling Green, Missouri, and he preceded her in death Oct. 14, 1999. Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Mosaline (surviving husband, Dennis) Drake of White Hall; four brothers, Sydney, Edgar, Cecil and Wayne Bristow; and a sister, Hazel Goldman.

Bernadine is survived by her grandchildren, Denise Pluester (husband, Dan) of Hardin, David Drake (wife, Lisa) of Jacksonville and Michelle Reiser (husband, Steve) of Thonotosassa, Florida; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Bernadine was a member of Walkerville Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and loved to read, cook and take care of her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to White Hall Township Library. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved