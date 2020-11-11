WHITE HALL — Hilda Bernadine Allen, 97, of White Hall died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Milton, the daughter of William and Minnie Long Bristow. She married Arthur R. Allen on Jan. 18, 1941, in Bowling Green, Missouri, and he preceded her in death Oct. 14, 1999. Also preceding her in death were her daughter, Mosaline (surviving husband, Dennis) Drake of White Hall; four brothers, Sydney, Edgar, Cecil and Wayne Bristow; and a sister, Hazel Goldman.

Bernadine is survived by her grandchildren, Denise Pluester (husband, Dan) of Hardin, David Drake (wife, Lisa) of Jacksonville and Michelle Reiser (husband, Steve) of Thonotosassa, Florida; eight great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

Bernadine was a member of Walkerville Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and loved to read, cook and take care of her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to White Hall Township Library. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.