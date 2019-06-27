Homer L. "Junior" Lewis Jr., 91, of Literberry died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
He was born Dec. 26, 1927, in Ashland, the son of Homer Sr. and Minnie Settles Lewis. He married Betty "Babe" Orr in February 1953, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 4, 1983. He later married Vivian McFadden Moore on Jan. 1, 1987, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2015.
He is survived by one son and one daughter, Guy "Rusty" Lewis (companion, Rita Howland) of Jacksonville and Janet (Ed) McClure of Ashland; one stepson and one stepdaughter, Thomas (Joanne) Moore and Dianne (Robert) Bateman, both of Literberry; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Betty Houston of Jacksonville and Linda Lueck of Taylorville. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joan DeGroot; and one brother, Russell E. Settles, who was killed in action in Germany during World War II.
M r. Lewis began his career with the Ashland School District, retiring in 1985 after 24 years. He then worked as a rural postal carrier until his second retirement. He also had worked on the family farm, as well as many other jobs. Junior had been a member of Literberry Christian Church. He was well known for his Dutch rubs and his teasing.
A funeral will be at noon Friday, June 28, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Ashland Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Bind Up the Wounded Community Church or to PAWS. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 27, 2019