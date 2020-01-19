BEARDSTOWN – Howard Earl Icenogle, 90, of Beardstown, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
He was born Aug. 15, 1929 in Beardstown, the son of Clarence Sylvester "Khaki" and Rena M. Williams Icenogle. He married Betty Ann Avery on Dec. 11, 1954 in Beardstown.
He is survived by his wife Betty Icenogle of Beardstown; three children Mike (wife Delilah) Icenogle, Susan (husband Kirk) Rawlins, and Jim (wife Debbie) Icenogle all of Beardstown; eight grandchildren Chris (wife Corey) Icenogle, Alejandro (wife Shonda) Galvan, Rick (wife Jennifer) Galvan, Darci Rawlins, Denise (husband Dylan) Pate, Aileana Rawlins, Racquel Rawlins, and Jamie (husband Soe) Tha; nine great grandchildren; one sister Etta Robertson of Beardstown and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers Robert and Claude Williams and Ernie and Clarence Icenogle, and Great granddaughter Mary Eliza Galvan.
Howard attended Beardstown Schools and later received his GED. He joined the United States Navy in 1946 and served during World War II and Korea. During his war career he began Boxing. After his honorable discharge, Howard began working for Burlington Northern Railroad and retired in 1991 as a Conductor. Throughout his younger life he recorded 90 fights in which he won 81 of them. After retirement Howard enjoyed coffee and company at the local Hardees. He was known as the "Magic Man" always entertaining any children around. In his free time, he loved to golf and earned 8 holes in one. He loved hunting arrowheads, playing pool, ping pong and most of all always lending out at a helping hand to anyone that needed it. Howard was one of the Beardstown Tiger's biggest fans and could always be found supporting them at any event. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with Reverend Scott Egbers officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Beardstown with Military Honor's conducted by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 of Beardstown. The family will meet with friends from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the memorial home.
Memorials have been suggested Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy or Beardstown Little League. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 19, 2020