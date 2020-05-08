Howard Eugene Crow Sr., 96, of rural Franklin died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 7, 1923, west of Franklin, the son of James Noel and Minnie Leona Matthews Crow. Howard married Ruby Elvira Dodge on Nov. 24, 1948, in Jacksonville, and she survives. Howard also is survived by four children, Joyce (Bobby) Sims of Woodson, Darlene (Don) Dye of Waverly, Howard E. "Buzz" (Debbie Settles) Crow of Jacksonville and John Noel (Angela) Crow of Bluffs; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Eva Jane Corey; and five brothers, Floyd Crow, Everett Crow, Gilbert Crow, Curtis Crow and Charlie Crow. Howard served as an Army Ranger during World War II, participating in the Battle of the Bulge. He also spent time in Africa, Italy and Norway. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. Following the war, Howard worked as a machinist for Anderson-Clayton (later Kraft and AC Humko) for many years prior to retiring. Howard loved riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and saw most of the country riding with Ruby. He enjoyed fishing trips to the Ozarks and family gatherings. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.