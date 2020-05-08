Howard Eugene Crow
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Eugene Crow Sr., 96, of rural Franklin died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 7, 1923, west of Franklin, the son of James Noel and Minnie Leona Matthews Crow. Howard married Ruby Elvira Dodge on Nov. 24, 1948, in Jacksonville, and she survives. Howard also is survived by four children, Joyce (Bobby) Sims of Woodson, Darlene (Don) Dye of Waverly, Howard E. "Buzz" (Debbie Settles) Crow of Jacksonville and John Noel (Angela) Crow of Bluffs; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Eva Jane Corey; and five brothers, Floyd Crow, Everett Crow, Gilbert Crow, Curtis Crow and Charlie Crow. Howard served as an Army Ranger during World War II, participating in the Battle of the Bulge. He also spent time in Africa, Italy and Norway. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service. Following the war, Howard worked as a machinist for Anderson-Clayton (later Kraft and AC Humko) for many years prior to retiring. Howard loved riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles and saw most of the country riding with Ruby. He enjoyed fishing trips to the Ozarks and family gatherings. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Roodhouse
102 West Clay
Jacksonville, IL 62802
217-374-2337
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved