Ida M. "Jide" Neally, 87, of Jacksonville departed to her heavenly home on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born March 24, 1931, in Fairmount, the daughter of Carl and Irene Nichols Stevens. She married Cleo E. Neally on Dec. 2, 1950, in Fairmount, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2009.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter, Ron (Candee) Dukes of Decatur, David (Kathleen) Neally of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Linda (the late Odean) Newman of Jacksonville; 13 grandchildren, Damon (Christian) Dukes, Michelle (Carl) Wheeler, DeAnne (Tony) Finley, Devan Neally, Danica (the late Wesley) Rexroat, Jessica (Matt) Bullard, Heather Evans (companion, John Hopper), Joshua (Sarah) Newman, Roger (Tonya) Newell, Aaron (Lisa) Newell, Carolyn (Dan) Kerker, Kaitlin (Robert) Moser and Jake Forczek; 31 great-grandchildren; and close friend and sister-in-law, Dorothy Mowrer. She was preceded in death by one son, Ed "Stump" Neally; and two brothers and one sister, Paul (Phyllis) Stevens, Mary (Ronald) West and Don (surviving wife, Ann) Stevens.
Mrs. Neally and her husband enjoyed collecting fiesta and railroad memorabilia. She was a wonderful cook and loved sharing her homemade candy and treats with family and friends. Her job title was family director - in charge of monitoring, consulting and quietly sharing her wisdom on family activities, ensuring maximum return on happiness. Her life was devoted to loving and caring for her family. Her granddaughter's description of her inspirational grandmother was that of a strong woman, sweet and sassy in just the right amounts. Our hearts are heavy and we will miss her dearly.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held at a later date with burial at Keokuk National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to BrightFocus
.org/macular or at donate.lovetotherescue.org. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 14, 2019