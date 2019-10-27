Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ila Mae Wilson Downs. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Ila Mae Wilson Downs, 94, of Chatham, and formerly of Jacksonville, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Oct. 13, 1925, in rural Arenzville, the daughter of Gilman Squires and Ada Bruening Squires. She married John N. Wilson on Aug. 19, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church near Meredosia and he preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 1971. She later married Robert Downs and he also preceded her in death.



She is survived by one son, Stephen S. Wilson (Sarah) of Lakeville, Minnesota; one granddaughter, Sydney Leah Clatterbuck (Rob) of Rosemount, Minnesota; one sister, Mildred Strawn (husband, Marcus, deceased) of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Sue Wilson-Mayfield, and one sister, Helen Driver (Maurice).



Mrs. Downs attended Country Grade School and graduated from Meredosia High School and Hardin-Brown Business College in 1945. She was employee of the state of Illinois, retiring from the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired in 1988, as secretary to the assistant superintendent in the education department. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville and the Adult Choir, a life member of Alpha Iota International Honorary Business Sorority, and a life member of the local VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening and the country wildlife.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Youth Group, Faith Lutheran Mission Trips or the . Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.

