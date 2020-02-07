ROODHOUSE — Ilah Mae (Boston) Bushnell, 89, of Roodhouse left this world for a better place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, from White Hall Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 18, 1930, in Greene County, the daughter of the late Claude and Alma (Marsh) Boston. She married Harold R. Bushnell on Dec. 15, 1948, in Barrow. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2015.

She is survived by two children, Michael (Judy) Bushnell of Jacksonville and Diana (Pete) Young of San Antonio, Texas; five grandchildren, Kathryn, Patrick, Shawn, Christine and Kevin; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Howard Bushnell of Carrollton. She was preceded in death by a half brother, Russel Boston.

Ilah started out as a stay-at-home mother but then went to work at Barnett's Hardware in Roodhouse. After several years, she went to work for the City of Roodhouse, retiring after 20 years. Ilah was a member of First Baptist Church of Roodhouse. She spent several years preparing meals for the families of members who had passed away. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, playing slots and bingo.

A funeral will be at noon Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Roodhouse with interment at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the church. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.