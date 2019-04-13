ROODHOUSE — Ilene V. Spencer, 91, of Pekin and formerly of Roodhouse died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Unity Point Pekin.
She was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Ray and Nellie Bryan Smock. She married Wayne C. Spencer on Dec. 5, 1965, in Roodhouse, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 1996.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Norma (Jimmy) Walker of Pekin; two nieces, Judy Slagle and Melody MacWithey; and five nephews, Jerry Gardner of Kentucky, Gordon Gardner of Illinois, Bill Gardner of Illinois, Steven Walker of Pekin and Phillip Walker of Pekin. She was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Gardner; a brother, Bill Smock, and an infant brother.
Ilene attended Roodhouse Christian Church and later Roodhouse Methodist Church. She worked for many years at Smith Drug Store and Coats Dime Store in Roodhouse.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 13, 2019