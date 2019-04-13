Obituary Print Ilene V. (Smock) Spencer (1929 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

ROODHOUSE — Ilene V. Spencer, 91, of Pekin and formerly of Roodhouse died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Unity Point Pekin.



She was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Ray and Nellie Bryan Smock. She married Wayne C. Spencer on Dec. 5, 1965, in Roodhouse, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 1996.



She is survived by a sister-in-law, Norma (Jimmy) Walker of Pekin; two nieces, Judy Slagle and Melody MacWithey; and five nephews, Jerry Gardner of Kentucky, Gordon Gardner of Illinois, Bill Gardner of Illinois, Steven Walker of Pekin and Phillip Walker of Pekin. She was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Gardner; a brother, Bill Smock, and an infant brother.



Ilene attended Roodhouse Christian Church and later Roodhouse Methodist Church. She worked for many years at



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at ROODHOUSE — Ilene V. Spencer, 91, of Pekin and formerly of Roodhouse died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Unity Point Pekin.She was born Dec. 2, 1929, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Ray and Nellie Bryan Smock. She married Wayne C. Spencer on Dec. 5, 1965, in Roodhouse, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 1996.She is survived by a sister-in-law, Norma (Jimmy) Walker of Pekin; two nieces, Judy Slagle and Melody MacWithey; and five nephews, Jerry Gardner of Kentucky, Gordon Gardner of Illinois, Bill Gardner of Illinois, Steven Walker of Pekin and Phillip Walker of Pekin. She was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Gardner; a brother, Bill Smock, and an infant brother.Ilene attended Roodhouse Christian Church and later Roodhouse Methodist Church. She worked for many years at Smith Drug Store and Coats Dime Store in Roodhouse.A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse with burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Roodhouse

102 West Clay

Jacksonville , IL 62802

217-374-2337 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 13, 2019 Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close