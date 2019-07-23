FRANKFORT — Imogene (Tindle) Matthew, 94, of Orland Park and formerly of Pawnee and Jacksonville passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights.
Imogene was born in Litchfield. In 1941, Imogene married her husband of 71 years, Howard, who predeceased her. Imogene and Howard moved in 1961 to Jacksonville, where they built and operated the Carole Jean IGA.
She was the loving mother of Carolyn (Michael) Rafacz and the late Ronald Matthew, who is survived by his wife, Cynthia Matthew; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth (Doug) Stull, Matthew (Jennifer) Rafacz, Todd (Christy) Rafacz and Christine (Ian) McPartlin; and great-grandmother of Ryan, Laura, Natalie, Heather, Miles, Ethan, Collin, Ty, Evelyn and Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lucille (Hughes) Tindle; and brother, Harold Tindle.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort. Family will receive friends at the chapel from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the funeral service. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Emilies Fund at Smith Crossing, smithcrossing.org, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at kurtzmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 23, 2019