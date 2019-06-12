VIRGINIA — Ina Mae Vaughn, 84, of Virginia passed away Monday evening, June 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Virginia, the daughter of Jessie Rex and Grayce Noreta Clemons Cox.
She is survived by two sons, Donnie Rex (Elizabeth) Vaughn of Virginia and Wesley (Debra) Vaughn of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Grayce (Schuyler) Stone of Petersburg, Lyn Vaughn of Virginia, Danielle Vaughn of Phoenix, Arizona, Clint Vaughn of Jacksonville, Blake Vaughn of Virginia and Devin (Madalyn) Vaughn of Ashland; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Julia Jane "Judy" French of Virginia. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jessie, David and Ray Allen Cox.
Ina Mae attended Pleasant Hill School and graduated from Virginia High School with the Class of 1951. She retired from Franklin Life Insurance Co., where she worked from 1952 to 1994; she was a supervisor over the actuarial department for pension sales for 35 of those years. She also served as caretaker for many Virginia residents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Casual dress is requested. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice or . Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 12, 2019