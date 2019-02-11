VIRGINIA - Ina Mae Walters, 83, of Virginia, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
She was born March 4, 1935, in Brunswick, MO, the daughter of Thomas Clemons "Pat" and Rosalie Evila Joseph Walters.
She is survived by her three sisters and two brothers, Delores (deceased husband, Charles "Butch") Miller of rural Virginia, Kenneth R. (Judy) Walters of Ashland, Bobby D. (Janet) Walters of Athens, Mary H. (deceased husband, Art) Cox of Chillicothe, and Major Carolyn D. Walters, USAF, NC (Ret.) of Jacksonville; ten nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Ina Mae attended Pleasant Hill Rural Country School, Virginia Grade School, and graduated from Virginia High School with the Class of 1953. Following high school, she worked at Gambles in Virginia, and continued into the TV business. She was self-employed and was known as the "TV Lady." She was a member of St. Augustine Church in Ashland and Ducks Unlimited. Ina Mae loved children and enjoyed spoiling the local kids in Virginia. She also enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, reading cookbooks and researching recipes, and traveling with her side-kick sister, Carolyn. More than anything, she loved all of her nieces and nephews.
The Walters family would like to thank the outstanding staff in the Cardiac ICU at St John's Hospital, especially Dr. Thomas and Dr. Trask for their exceptional care.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet friends 10 to 11a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Morgan County Animal Control or Martin County Humane Society. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
