VIRGINIA — Irene Lucille King, a lifelong resident of Cass County, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia at the age of 95. She died of natural causes, including COVID-19.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1924, in rural Chandlerville, the daughter of Lloyd and Clara Milstead Geiss. She married Walter Murl King in 1947, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 1998.

She is survived by her son, Marvin King of Marion; two sisters, Vivian Henry of Quincy and Hazel (Milton) Edge of Chandlerville; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Eldon on May 17, 2018; and her brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Maxine Geiss.

Mrs. King graduated from Chandlerville High School. She studied at Western Illinois University in preparation for a career in elementary school teaching. Irene taught third grade for many years in Virginia, beginning in 1958. She was very active at First Baptist Church of Ashland, teaching youth Sunday school for many years.

She thoroughly enjoyed following and keeping in touch with the lives and activities of her many family members and friends. She enjoyed maintaining and using an extensive vegetable garden, in addition to many flowers in her yard. She enjoyed watching and listening to the birds. She enjoyed reflecting on the personalities and activities of past and present relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Chandlerville Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Chandlerville Cemetery, Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund or First Baptist Church for youth programs. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.