Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 Funeral 11:00 AM Trinity Episcopal Church Jacksonville , IL

Isaac Newton "Newt" Mitchell, 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.



He was born March 20, 1932, in Peoria to Forster Isaac and Margaret Pauline (Hepworth) Mitchell. He married Adah Joan Wiseman on Nov. 14, 1966, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Havana, and she survives.



He also is survived by two daughters, Cynthia O'Hanlon (husband, John) of Rockville, Maryland, and Joan DeBoer (husband, Jeffrey) of Alexandria, Virginia; and four grandsons, Quinn O'Hanlon, Patrick O'Hanlon, Jack O'Hanlon and Mitchell DeBoer. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Mr. Mitchell graduated in 1950 from Havana High School, which was followed by a college preparatory year at The Bullis School in Maryland. In 1955, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. After completing the United States Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of New Mexico, Mr. Mitchell received his commission as an ensign. He also was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, Beta Xi chapter.



From 1955 to 1957, Mr. Mitchell served active duty in the United States Navy. He spent the majority of his duty on the newly commissioned supercarrier the USS Forrestal. In 1957, Mr. Mitchell was honorably discharged from active duty as a lieutenant junior grade.



After his naval service, he accepted a position with the Mississippi Valley Barge Line Co., traveling between St. Louis, Missouri, and Tampa, Florida. In 1961, Mr. Mitchell moved to Jacksonville and began his career at Jacksonville Savings and Loan Association. He served the institution for more than 38 years, retiring from Jacksonville Savings Bank in 1999 as vice president and a member of the board of directors.



In addition to his successful banking career, Mr. Mitchell participated in a wide variety of civic activities. He was an active member and supporter of Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce; Jacksonville



After retirement, Mr. Mitchell enjoyed volunteering in the Jacksonville community. He was a loyal blood donor with Passavant Area Hospital and enjoyed many years of volunteering with the hospital's Doorbell Dinners program.



Faith was a big part of Mr. Mitchell's life. He was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, where he served as a member of the Vestry and as a senior warden.



Mr. Mitchell was a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. The times he cherished most were those spent with his family. He enjoyed traveling and treasured the many trips with his family and friends. Other favorite pastimes included gardening, fishing, Cubs baseball and the Thursday Night Football Pool.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, with interment at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville.



Rotary Club ; The Art Association of Jacksonville; Jacksonville Elks Lodge 682; Jacksonville High School Athletics Booster Club; and Jacksonville Country Club.

