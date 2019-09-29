MEREDOSIA - Isiah M. Nunes, 20, of Meredosia, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Winchester.
He was born, Oct. 20, 1998, the son of LaBecca Harbaugh Hester and Jared Nunes.
Surviving is mother; LaBecca (companion, David Flack) Hester of Virden; father, Jared Nunes of Jacksonville; siblings, Kelly Walden of Decatur, Jessica Walden of Springfield, Paul Nunes of Murrayville and Alexandra Nunes of Jacksonville; maternal grandparents, Gwenetta Creacy of Rushville, Richard (Karen) Long of Hillview and Robert (Jan) Harbaugh of Hannibal, Missouri; paternal grandparents, Paul and Patti Nunes of Jacksonville; great-grandma, Ruby McMurl of Quincy; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and three meaningful role models who had a big influence in his life, Neil Walden, Mark Hester and Jeremy David.
Isiah enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers, Bob Ross, drawing, tattooing, bartering and trading cars. He loved to hang out with his friends. He had a fascination with Aliens and conspiracy theories. Isiah always lived life to the fullest.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. A visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 29, 2019