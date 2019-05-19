J. Russell Robinson, 73, a longtime Jacksonville resident, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Carlinville Nursing & Rehab.
He was born Sept. 13, 1945, in Litchfield, the son of Rolin and Pearl Beal Robinson. He married Janet Lou Mann on Sept. 1, 1998, in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 16, 2010.
He is survived by one son, Nathan Robinson of Panama, Ill.; one step-daughter, Heather (Jacob) Rhea of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Tucker, Emma and Lily Rhea; five brothers, Walter "Newt" Robinson of North Pole, Alaska, Kenneth (Brenda) Robinson of Ramsey, Bradley Robinson of Sheridan, Wyoming, Mark (Tammy) Robinson of Vandalia, and Paul Robinson of Raton, New Mexico; and three sisters, Florence (Paul) Sexton of Monticello, Kentucky, Patricia (Jerry) Clodfelder of Hillsboro, and Mary Ellen (Bob) Keown of Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Kelly Robinson; and three sisters, Sharon Altevogt, Georgia Robinson and Sherry Pfeifer.
Mr. Robinson worked for 35 years at Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Russ had served as Chairman of the Board of Education at Salem Lutheran School, Vice-President of the Jacksonville Police Academy, Past Commander of Murrayville American Legion, Chairman for the Murrayville Sesquicentennial, and sat on the Board of Morgan-Scott County Crimestoppers.
A memorial visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, followed by a graveside service at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Wrights. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 19, 2019