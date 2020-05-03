PITTSFIELD — Jack A. Kirk, 69, of rural Griggsville passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1951, in Pittsfield to Joseph "Joe" and Esther Gleckler Kirk. He married Linda Hammitt on March 29, 1970, at Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene, and she survives. Jack graduated in 1969 from Perry High School and went to work for his brother, Don, at Kirk Structures. He and his wife, Linda, then began their own construction company, Midwest Confinements, in 1982. It later became Longhorn Cattle and Swine Confinements. He was a self-motivated salesman and grain and cattle farmer. Agriculture was something Jack was passionate about; he was a strong advocate for the farmer. Above all things, Jack loved God and was always ready to give the reason for the hope that he had — whether he was meeting with a doctor, talking with a customer or supplier, or visiting with a friend — he lived out his hope in Jesus. He was an active member of Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene, singing in the choir his entire adult life and serving on the church board. Jack also taught Sunday school for the high school group for more than 40 years. He was generous and knowledgeable, teaching many life lessons to those around him. Sometimes those life lessons happened while he was teaching them to ski or canoe. He was a caring and strong man, and was especially compassionate to those he saw needed it the most. Not only was Jack a good and faithful servant, he was a dedicated, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed the times they spent together. He often traveled far and wide to be with family and make memories with them. If they weren't on the family farm, they might've been in Alaska or Wyoming together, fishing or riding horses, mushrooming or snow skiing, just about anything outdoors. He especially enjoyed traveling with Linda. Jack's sense of humor and demeanor could light up a room, and he had a joke and a saying for everything. He will be dearly missed by those who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Kirk; three children, Jarrod (Michelle) Kirk of Griggsville, Jill (Bill) Bergman of Pittsfield and Rachel (Matthew) Grossmann of Port Alsworth, Alaska; 13 grandchildren, Allison (Isaac) Rogers, Natalie (Dustin) Miller, Faith Kirk, Hope Kirk, Whitney Kirk, Daya Kirk, Cole Bergman, Stormie Bergman, Kirkland Bergman, Mystie Bergman, Malachi Grossmann, Caleb Grossmann and Noelle Grossmann; one great-grandchild, baby Rogers on the way; a brother, Don (Annelle) Kirk of Pittsfield; his mother-in-law, Mardell Hammitt of New Salem; and sisters-in-law, Cathy Mefford and Marilyn (John) Lightle, all of Griggsville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Esther Kirk; his father-in-law, Edwin Hammitt; and a nephew, Kipp Mefford. Services will be private. A public Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to to Pittsfield Church of the Nazarene's Relentless Youth Group. Niebur Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 3 to May 4, 2020.