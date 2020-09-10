Jack Allen Crump, 83, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Jack was born Dec. 22, 1936, in Bloomington, the son of Myrle Hildreth and Louise Julia Winkleman Crump. He grew up on a farm, the eldest of five siblings. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in his primary years. He was a graduate of Normal Community High School and Illinois State University, from which he earned both B.S. and M.S. degrees. He worked as a special education administrator and teacher in Lake County and Jacksonville. Jack continued to pursue his lifelong love of carpentry, a skill learned from his maternal grandfather. He retired from teaching in 1975 to start Jack Crump Construction, which he managed with his wife, Margaret, for 40 years. During his career, Jack and his employees built many homes and buildings in Morgan County.

On June 13, 1964, Jack married Margaret Ann Zuber at St. Aloysius Church in Litchfield. In celebration of Jack and Margaret's 50th anniversary, their family dedicated a glider swing for visitors to enjoy while at Duncan Park, a once-favorite destination.

Jack is survived by Margaret, his wife of 56 years; their daughter, Jennifer Antonow; son-in-law, Eric; and grandchildren, Benjamin Zion and Clare Amelia, all of Palo Alto, California. Surviving siblings are Nancy E. Sedarat of San Antonio, Texas; the Rev. Dr. Steve J. Crump of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Dr. Randy K. (Brenda) Crump of Normal. Several nephews and nieces also survive. Jack was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruth Mary Crump; and a brother, Jerry D. (surviving spouse, Janelle) Crump of East Peoria.

Jack was known for his work ethic and integrity. He displayed a passion for his work and an unreserved affection for his family. His presence will be greatly missed.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Passavant Area Hospital Foundation or Jacksonville Public Library. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.