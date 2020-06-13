Jack Gillespie, born Feb. 24, 1936, in Jacksonville, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, at his home in Naples, Florida.

Jack's parents, John "Pete" and Virginia (Smith) Gillespie, owned a jewelry and gift store in Waverly. Jack graduated in 1954 from Waverly High School. He attended Bradley University and the University of Pittsburgh, earning advanced degrees in political science and public administration.

Jack's long professional career began with a commission as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, assigned to the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. This was followed by 32 years in international banking. In the 21 years prior to his retirement, he was involved in opening banks in New Zealand, South Africa, Nigeria, Sweden, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and several other international locations. His employment included several large international banks, including The Bank of London, Citicorp, Allied Bank International, First National City Bank and the Bank of Montreal.

In his retirement, Jack had homes in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Naples, Florida. He was an avid reader with a personal library of more than 7,000 books; he also enjoyed classical music.

Jack is survived by his lifelong partner, Antonio Nunes of Portugal; and his cousins, Judy Smith Dunseth Martin of Springfield, Suzanne Smith Evans of Franktown, Colorado, Barb Smith Sapp of Bluffs, James M. Wood of Gig Harbor, Washington, Craig A. Wood of Montgomery, Texas, Penny S. Sweney of Salem, Stephanie Smith Kallet of Littleton, Colorado, and Jennifer Smith of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waverly American Legion Building Fund.