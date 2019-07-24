Jack L. Wood, 70, of Jacksonville died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Dec. 27, 1948, in Jacksonville, the son of Raymond and Nettie Mildred Farmer Wood. He married Janet E. English on June 3, 1972, in Murrayville, and she survives.
He also is survived by one son and two daughters, Craig Wood (fiancé, Ashlee Brockhouse), Monica Wood and Katie Wood, all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Ryan Wood, Caitlin Walker, Mason Berry, Connor Walker and Abby Wood; one brother, Butch (Laura) Wood of Jacksonville; and one sister, Patsy (Marty) Burke of Woodson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers and one sister, Leo Woods, Betty Samples, Kenny Wood (surviving wife, Linda of Jacksonville), Bobby Wood and David Woods.
Mr. Wood was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart. Upon his discharge, he returned to Jacksonville and worked various jobs before finding his true calling when he joined the Jacksonville Police Department. He retired in 2004, after spending most of his career as a detective. After retiring from the police department, he went to work for the State of Illinois as an investigator for the Office of the Inspector General, retiring from there after 12 years. He was a member of Church of Our Saviour, Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Police and VFW Post #1379. Jack was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Pop".
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at St. Bartholomew Cemetery in Murrayville. A prayer service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Land Down Syndrome Society or the Mia Ware Foundation. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 24, 2019