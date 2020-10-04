MOUNT STERLING — JACK LEE LOGSDON, 88, of Mount Sterling died Friday, Oct. 2 at Rushville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rushville. Private funeral services will be held in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Friends are able to watch the service streaming live at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 on the funeral home website at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. An informal visitation without the family present will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct 5 at the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling.