BEARDSTOWN — JACK W. HAMILTON, 85, of Beardstown died July 8. Services will be private with a live-stream at 11 a.m. Friday at colwellmemorialhome.com. Visitation, 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown.



