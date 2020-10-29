GREENFIELD — Jack "J.P." Walden, 62, of rural Greenfield passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville after a six-year battle with cancer.

He was born June 11, 1958, in Jerseyville to Earl "Skid" and Hazel Lu (Baker) Walden.

He married Melody Cope on March 20, 1988, at their home, and she survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Misty (Phil) Gardner of Bowling Green, Missouri; two sons, Michael Paul (Jennifer) of Jacksonville and Robbie Campbell of Beardstown; five grandchildren, Devan, Nikki, Cheyenne, Lucas and Makena; a sister, Teri Jean Holliday of Carlinville; a brother, Sam (Theresa) of Rockbridge; a niece; two nephews; and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents.

J.P. worked for Weisner Brothers farms for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved being with his family.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Witt Cemetery, south of Rockbridge. Memorials are requested to Witt Cemetery or the Gas Cards for Cancer Patients program at Boyd Hospital in Carrollton. They may be mailed to Shields-Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut St., Greenfield, IL 62044. Please leave a memory or online condolence at shields-bishopfh.com.