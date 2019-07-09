Jackie L. (Ahlers) Kortkamp (1949 - 2019)
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Obituary
Jackie L. Kortkamp, 69, died June 27, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jackie was born Sept. 4, 1949, in Ashland, the daughter of Raymond G. and Norma C. Ahlers, now deceased. She married Roy R. Kortkamp on Dec. 6, 1967, and he survives.

She had several siblings, the late Edgar R. Ahlers, Roy L. Ahlers (wife, Donna) of Springfield, the late Georgia Anna Pierson, Edna McDaniel (husband, Dale) of Springfield, the late Paul Y. Ahlers, Vivian Morris of Jacksonville and the late Billie J. Davidson Hillman. She also had several nieces and nephews.

Jackie loved spending time with family and friends and her dog, Yogi. She loved to go fishing when she was younger and also enjoyed crocheting.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with Alan Bradish speaking.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 9, 2019
