Service Information Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 (217)-458-2424 Graveside service 2:00 PM Chandlerville Cemetery

CHANDLERVILLE — Jackie Lee Marr, 82, of Chandlerville passed away at her home at 5:07 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.



She was born Sept. 5, 1937, in Virginia, to Alvie and Bernadine (Sutheard) McNeal. She married Donald Eugene Marr on Aug. 4, 1967. He preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2018.



Mrs. Marr is survived by two children, Ryan Marr (companion, Shannon Lynn) of Virginia and Lisa Richard of Springfield; grandchildren, Michelle (Randy) Neumann, Adam Turner, Payton Marr and special grandchildren whom she helped raise Kalin Gunter and Kristen Gunter; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Alexis and Landon Neumann and Case Turner; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are three brothers, Richard McNeal of Philadelphia, Edwin "Sonny" McNeal of Petersburg and Edward "Butch" McNeal of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one son, Brian Johnson.



Mrs. Marr was a member of Chandlerville Christian Church. She owned and operated The Hitching Post for 17 years and Marr's Quick Stop in Chandlerville for 22 years. She also had worked at Virginia Country Club.



Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Chandlerville Cemetery. Brian Eilers will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to Nate's Park. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at hurleyfh.com. Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville is in charge of arrangements.

