Jacqueline Gail "Jackie" Stock, 60, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.



Jackie was born on March 4, 1959, to Arthur and Nora Bettis in Clovis, New Mexico.



She graduated in 1977 from Franklin High School and went on to become a licensed practical nurse, working in Jacksonville for 18 years.



Jackie enjoyed nature, spending much of her free time outdoors or in her sunroom, gardening and watching for hummingbirds. Fond memories include many summers spent fishing and boating with her family at Lake Jacksonville and Lake of the Ozarks. In recent years, Jackie was happiest spending time with her grandchildren.



Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Art Bettis. She is survived by her mother, Nora Bettis of Jacksonville; her sister, Tammy (Gerry) Barton of Jacksonville; two brothers, Wayne Bettis (Connie Fairless) of Jacksonville and Dean (Stephanie) Bettis of Durango, Colorado; her son, Eric (Jessica) Stock of Jacksonville; her daughter, Lakin (Willie) Gant of Brighton, Tennessee; and her four grandchildren, Nora, Evelyn, Millie and Garrett.



A celebration of life will be hosted by the family from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Dr. Ugs Drugstore Cafe, 142 E. Beardstown St., Virginia. Memorials are suggested to the or the .

