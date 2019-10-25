JACQUELINE "JACKIE" HAYES

Jacqueline Ann (Jackie) Hayes, 80, formerly of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home in Fairview Heights with family by her side.

She was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of James Conlee and Freda Morlan, who both preceded her in death. She married John Edward (Eddie) Hayes on Sept. 28, 1957, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2003.

She is survived by two sons, Mike Hayes (wife Laurie) of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Doug Hayes (wife Joan) of Corpus Christi, Texas; two daughters, Sheri Manker of Fairview Heights and Cindy Brooks (husband Ayron) of Marble Falls, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one stepsister, Charma Wicks of Palos Heights; and one stepbrother, R.G. Conlee of Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

Jackie was a 1957 graduate of Jacksonville High School. She operated her own dog-grooming business for many years before beginning a career in deaf education at the Illinois School for the Deaf, first as a cottage parent and later becoming a dorm supervisor. After retiring from ISD, she continued her service to the deaf community by providing sign language interpreting services to the Morgan County court system. Jackie enjoyed several craft pursuits and was very active in crocheting afghans, making sure she made at least one for each family member. Jackie was a devoted "Mamaw" who deeply loved and sacrificed for her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While living in Jacksonville, she attended Calvary Baptist Church, First Baptist Church and Faith Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials gifts are suggested to the Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf or the Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be left at www.buchanancody.com.